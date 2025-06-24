Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.791 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 29th. This is a 63.1% increase from Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.49.
Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Stock Performance
