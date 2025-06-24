Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

