360 Capital Mortgage REIT Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.08.
About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 International Bank Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Hims & Hers Stock Could Be a Multi-Bagger in the Making
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Regional Bank Buybacks: 5 Institutions Making Big Moves
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.