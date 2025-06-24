Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,058 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 1.0% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.