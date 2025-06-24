RAM Essential Services Property Fund Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.19.
About RAM Essential Services Property Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RAM Essential Services Property Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 International Bank Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Hims & Hers Stock Could Be a Multi-Bagger in the Making
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Regional Bank Buybacks: 5 Institutions Making Big Moves
Receive News & Ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.