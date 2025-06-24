JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Sells £49,044.17 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott sold 50,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.31), for a total value of £49,044.17 ($66,401.53).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:JARA opened at GBX 75.47 ($1.02) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 65.43 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £154.58 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.32.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.