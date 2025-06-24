Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 461,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.