Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MGK opened at $352.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.