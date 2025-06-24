Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $300.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.22.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

