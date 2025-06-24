Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aercap were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 6.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aercap by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aercap during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aercap by 37.3% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Aercap announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

