Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $65,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.