Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2041 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $150.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

