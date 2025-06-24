Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Pegasystems from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $56.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $46,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $3,182,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,059,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,680,967.68. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,515 shares of company stock worth $12,374,086. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

