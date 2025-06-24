JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Neutral” at Arete

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Arete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Arete’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of JD opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

