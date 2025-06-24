The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades RH (NYSE:RH) to Sell

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $179.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $199.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.56.

NYSE RH opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.52.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

