TD Cowen Upgrades NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to “Buy”

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

NextDecade Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NextDecade by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 2,302.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.