CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.62. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CorMedix by 1,398.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CorMedix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

