Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 8.8% increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXQ stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

