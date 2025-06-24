Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

