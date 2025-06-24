Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires 4,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 36,563.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

