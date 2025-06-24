Berry Wealth Group LP Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Berry Wealth Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after acquiring an additional 299,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

