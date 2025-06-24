Invitation Home (INVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

Invitation Home has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Home to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invitation Home stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

