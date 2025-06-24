APi Group (NYSE:APG) vs. International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Financial Contrast

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Card Establishment and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 0.00 APi Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

APi Group has a consensus target price of $50.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APi Group $7.02 billion 2.00 $250.00 million $0.46 110.32

This table compares International Card Establishment and APi Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Card Establishment.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A APi Group 3.36% 20.99% 7.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APi Group beats International Card Establishment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

