ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) vs. Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN) Financial Survey

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) and Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChampionX and Harris & Harris Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $3.63 billion 1.31 $320.27 million $1.51 16.42 Harris & Harris Group $190,000.00 207.37 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than Harris & Harris Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChampionX and Harris & Harris Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Harris & Harris Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

ChampionX presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.94%. Given ChampionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Harris & Harris Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and Harris & Harris Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX 8.20% 19.25% 10.25% Harris & Harris Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ChampionX has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harris & Harris Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChampionX beats Harris & Harris Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. The Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues. The Production & Automation Technologies segment provides artificial lift equipment, end-to-end digital automation solutions, and other production equipment and emissions monitoring solutions, including electrical submersible pumping systems, gas lift systems, jet pumps, multiplex surface pumps, plunger lift equipment, progressive cavity pumping systems, downhole rod lift systems, methane emissions monitoring solutions, chemical injection systems, flow control valves, and gauges under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Unbridled ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brands. The Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter inserts, bearings, valves, nozzles, and mining tools used in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand; and high-density ceramic roof bolt mining tools for underground mining operations. The Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment provides chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies for well drilling, cementing, fracturing, acidizing, and other well interventions, as well as fracturing, drilling, cementing, acidizing additives. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Harris & Harris Group

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds. It invests in exchange-traded equity securities, non exchange-traded equity securities, cash and cash equivalents and assets of the adviser that are primarily receivables and prepaid expenses. The firm conducts in-house research to make investments. The firm was formerly known as Harris & Harris Group, Inc. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.