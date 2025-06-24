Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

