iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Position Increased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.4% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,369,000 after buying an additional 14,835,546 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 520,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 461,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of REET stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.