Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2452 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 6.6% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $42.78.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
