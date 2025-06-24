Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:FGEN opened at GBX 79.33 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Foresight Environmental Infra has a 1-year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.28.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (FGEN) formerly known as JLEN. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of Environmental Infrastructure. Environmental Infrastructure is defined by the Company as infrastructure assets, projects and asset-backed businesses that utilise natural or waste resources or support more environmentally friendly approaches to economic activity, support the transition to a low carbon economy or which mitigate the effects of climate change.

