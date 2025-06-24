Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – June 23rd

IonQ, Quantum Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize quantum computing hardware, software and related services. Investing in these equities gives exposure to an emerging, high-growth technology sector driven by advances in qubit systems, quantum algorithms and potential applications in cryptography, materials science and beyond. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,582,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,710. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,071,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 3.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.73. 33,512,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,740,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Read More