Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.94. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.00.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $641,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,177 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

