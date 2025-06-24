Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 2.6%

FENY stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

