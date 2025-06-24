PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Rob Harding Buys 15 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 822 ($11.13) per share, with a total value of £123.30 ($166.94).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Rob Harding bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($164.99).

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Rob Harding acquired 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £128.20 ($173.57).

On Monday, March 31st, Rob Harding purchased 12 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 632 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 7,584 ($102.68).

PayPoint Trading Down 0.1%

PAY opened at GBX 824 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 706.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 691.21. The company has a market cap of £590.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($11.71).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint ( LON:PAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

PayPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.