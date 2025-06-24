iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.28.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

