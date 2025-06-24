Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

