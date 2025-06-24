Invesco LLC Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 573,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

