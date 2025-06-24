Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

