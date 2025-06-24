PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,728,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

