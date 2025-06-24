PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

