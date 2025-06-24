Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $3.53 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,865,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after buying an additional 68,730 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 322,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.