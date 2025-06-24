Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

