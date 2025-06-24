Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $435,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,276,088.40. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,963,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

