Top Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Union Pacific, CF Industries, CSX, and OceanPal are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of plant‐nutrient products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—that are held in inventory by manufacturers, distributors or farmers. These on‐hand supplies ensure timely application in the field and help stabilize market availability and pricing throughout the growing season. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. 22,996,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,978,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.99. 881,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,623. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average is $230.89. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE CF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.57. 1,285,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

OceanPal (OP)

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

NASDAQ:OP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,017,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

