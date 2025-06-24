Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1%

BSX stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

