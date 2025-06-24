Best Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – June 23rd

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and Regencell Bioscience are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in the People’s Republic of China and traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges or on overseas venues like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They come in various share classes—A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, red chips, etc.—each governed by specific regulations and investor eligibility rules. Purchasing Chinese stocks allows investors to gain exposure to China’s economic growth drivers, though it also carries country-specific and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $469.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.06, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,140. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. Diageo has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $10.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,143.02. 46,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,469. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,200.21.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.23. 490,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Shares of RGC stock traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 950,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,524. Regencell Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

