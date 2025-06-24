Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 156,594 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,594 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $125,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.95. The stock has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

