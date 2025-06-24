Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7%

MCD opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

