Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 166,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 547,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 275,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,608,000 after purchasing an additional 183,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.