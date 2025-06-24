Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,882 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DaVita worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $136.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

