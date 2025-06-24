Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

