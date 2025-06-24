Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,734 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group comprises about 0.7% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

